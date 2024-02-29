Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Joey Graziadei's Yellow Eyes Have Some Fans Thinking He's in Liver Failure While many have swooned over his sensitivity, a few 'Bachelor' fans are worried about Joey's liver. By Joseph Allen Feb. 29 2024, Published 11:18 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Although the season is not over yet, Joey Graziadei has already gotten plenty of rave reviews on The Bachelor. Thanks in part to what appear to be genuine sensitivity and emotional intelligence, Joey has handled his interactions with the show's women with incredible grace, even though the process that it puts them through can be highly emotional.

Even as Joey has gotten generally positive reviews from fans, there are also many who are wondering about some details of the show that have relatively little to do with who Joey might ultimately end up with. One such topic has to do with Joey's eyes, and why they seem to be so yellow.



Does Joey Graziadei really have yellow eyes?

If you watch Joey carefully on the show, or even just look at pictures of him, you may notice that he appears to have a pretty distinct yellow color in his irises. Fans have taken note of this incredibly unusual color, and many have speculated about what could be causing, including a very popular theory that Joey is jaundiced, which often causes yellowing of the eyes and skin.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Joey addressed the speculation around his eyes without offering much detail on what exactly was causing it. “The eyes thing, I actually am probably going to post a video a little bit more about that later on and I can give some more insight,” Joey told Us. “There is something behind that and I’ll use the right space to be able to talk through that.”

It seems, then, that there may be something to the speculation that the yellowness of his irises has been caused by some undisclosed health problem. It may or may not be jaundiced, given that the yellowing appears to be affecting his irises and not the whites of his eyes, which is what often happens. Whatever the case may be, it's clear that Joey is aware that his eyes are an unusual color, and seems to have asked a doctor about the condition.

Is Joey the best Bachelor ever?

Thanks to his emotional sensitivity, and the fact that many fans of the show find him genuinely dreamy, many are wondering whether Joey may in fact be the best Bachelor in the show's history. Of course, there's still plenty of time for things to take a wrong turn before the season is over.

In the meantime, though, fans are delighting in the fact that a man is capable can be both attractive and relatively attuned to what the people around him are telling him about what they need. It's an unusual combination, even on a show that's meant to be as romantic as The Bachelor, but one that many are loving.