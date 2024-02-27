Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Who Is Going to Hometown Dates on 'The Bachelor'? Joey Makes Tough Choices [SPOILERS] Joey will travel from coast to coast and beyond when he meets his dates' families. There are four women left and three will advance after hometown dates. By Melissa Willets Feb. 27 2024, Published 10:09 a.m. ET Source: ABC Joey Graziadei in 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 28 of The Bachelor. The time has come on Season 28 of The Bachelor for the man wielding the rose power to take his final four on hometown dates. Indeed, Joey Graziadei picked the women who would take him to meet their families.

So who did Joey select? Read on to find out who is going on hometown dates with he of hazel eyes and curly hair — as well as where each lady is taking Joey.

Daisy Kent

The first woman to advance to hometown dates is Daisy, who has obviously been on Joey's mind since he picked her for the first one-on-one date. The lovebirds will most likely head to Becker, Minn., for Daisy's hometown date, and he will meet her entire family, including her parents and siblings, per Cheat Sheet.

Kelsey Anderson

Next up is Kelsey Anderson, whom Joey also offered a rose and an invitation to advance to the hometown dates. As viewers know, Kelsey opened up about her mom passing away from breast cancer. For the visit, Joey will likely travel to New Orleans and meet his potential wife's dad and brothers.

Rachel Nance

Rachel is also taking Joey to her hometown following their romantic courtship on the show, which kicked off with a personal serenade by Michael Bolton.

This hometown may be the most enjoyable due to the location of Honolulu, Hawaii, where Rachel is from. Joey will meet and get to know the ICU nurse's parents and siblings while soaking in some major sun and gorgeous views.

Maria Georgas

Last but not least, Joey is going to Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada to meet Maria's family. Maria is an actor and her road to romance has been rocky to put it mildly. Indeed, as fans are well aware, she has been at the center of much of the drama this season and even contemplated leaving The Bachelor on more than one occasion.

However, it seems that she has pushed through at least long enough to make it to hometown dates, where inevitably, more drama awaits. That's because Maria has said she and her mom don't have the best relationship.

So while Joey will likely meet her dad and brothers, we don't yet know if he will meet Maria's mom at any point during this particular hometown date. Stay tuned!

Who is eliminated after hometown dates?

OK, if you don't want to know what spoilers are saying about who is sent home after the four hometown dates with Joey, then stop here and don't read any further!

If you don't want to know, it's being said on the internet that Maria doesn't make it past hometowns, and that Daisy, Kelsey, and Rachel are the ladies who ultimately impress the bachelor the most during their family visits.