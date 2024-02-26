Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Finding Love on ‘The Bachelor’ Is All Hurry Up and Wait The Bachelors go from single to engaged in a surprisingly short time, but sometimes the production just drags on and on… By Dan Clarendon Feb. 26 2024, Published 4:24 p.m. ET Source: ABC Joey Graziadei in 'The Bachelor' Season 28

It doesn’t take long at all to film The Bachelor — which, come to think of it, may be why the dating competition has resulted in far more breakups than marriages! But then some days and nights of filming The Bachelor feel like they take forever, from the sound of it. (Those rose ceremonies, for starters, are brutal!)

Article continues below advertisement

Joey Graziadei and his potential Mrs. Rights navigated the process for The Bachelor Season 28, which started production in September 2023 and premiered in January. (Oops, did we say “process”? Producers would prefer us to say “journey,” as BachelorSeason 17 star Sean Lowe told Glamour in 2015.) With Joey’s season still airing on ABC, here’s what we know about the filming timeframe.

It takes weeks to film ‘The Bachelor.’

Source: ABC A contestant cries in 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Bachelor No. 22 Arie Luyendyk Jr. filmed his season of The Bachelor over nine weeks, according to Business Insider. And Sean only had six weeks to find his one true love, the site reports.

Article continues below advertisement

And though the Bachelors’ fantasy-suite assignations with contestants are often shown back-to-back, they’re not filmed that way, if what Andi Dorfman said about The Bachelorette holds true for The Bachelor. “What people likely don’t realize is that the fantasy suites are stretched out over a two-week timespan,” Andi, Bachelorette No. 10, wrote in a 2016 guest column for The Hollywood Reporter. “It does come in one quick episode, but this isn’t back-to-back like viewers see.”

Filming at Bachelor Mansion happens over 42 days.

The Mediterranean revival-style house known as Bachelor Mansion is actually a private California residence called Villa de la Vina, and it offers 10,000 square feet of interior space — including seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms — and twice that amount of outdoor living space, per People.

Article continues below advertisement

Marshall Haraden, the owner of a construction company, built the house in 2004, and he, his wife, and his four kids clear out when it’s time for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette to film, as he told TODAY Home in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

“When [the crew] comes, we move out for 42 days,” he explained. “Everything we own leaves the property and goes into storage.” Then the crew repaints the interior, refurnishes the house, and sets up for filming. And when it’s time for the production to relate, the crew restores the house to how they found it.

"I stay away from the house unless something breaks,” Haraden added. “I don't want to have special knowledge about anything that goes on so there's no way I can say something I'm not supposed to know.”

It takes much longer to film the rose ceremonies than it seems.