'Bachelor' Season 28 Contestant Lexi Young Froze Her Eggs Days Before Meeting Joey Graziadei 'Bachelor' Season 28 hopeful Lexi Young has endometriosis, which may make it hard to have kids. She shares details about her diagnosis on Instagram. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 23 2024, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

On Season 28 of The Bachelor, we meet 32 single, gorgeous ladies all vying for Joey Graziadei's heart. One of these hopefuls is Ohio native Lexi Young, a digital strategist who is currently living in Atlanta, Ga.

Entering the competition at age 30, Lexi is looking for her special someone to start a family with. But there's one concern that might make becoming a parent difficult for her. "I have endometriosis and it will be very tough for me to have children, but I've always wanted to be a mother," she explained during the season premiere.

While Joey hasn't expressed strong views about having kids, he is an extremely family-oriented man who likely wants to marry someone who will want to have kids with him. That said, could Lexi's chronic illness affect her chances with him? It's unclear, but she did survive Week 1 eliminations. Below, we learn more about Lexi's diagnosis.

Lexi Young meeting bachelor Joey Graziadei

Lexi Young details how she's been navigating her endometriosis diagnosis, which has included surgery, medication, and constant invisible pain.

Lexi has no qualms about being vocal about living with endometriosis. Ahead of the Season 28 premiere, she took to Instagram (@lexicoletteyoung) to inform followers about her condition, which she claimed she was medically gaslighted over.

"This diagnosis took countless doctors appointments and so many years of being told my pain and symptoms weren’t real. For me, navigating this invisible chronic illness has meant endometriosis surgery, fears of potentially never being able to have children and burdening my friends and family, egg freezing, endless medications that make me feel like a shell of myself, and more days than I can count of looking fine on the outside while feeling stabbing pain on the inside," she wrote.

Lexi noted that she wanted to "help shed light on the seasons of darkness endometriosis can bring by spreading awareness for those suffering from endo and other chronic illnesses, and continue the important conversations that need to be had around infertility."

In the comment section of her post, it appeared that her story struck a chord with many users also suffering from the chronic illness. "Thank you so much for your bravery and sharing something that is so personal and affects so many women," commented one person. Another said: "Thank you for sharing your story. I am struggling with infertility right now. It’s hard, I want to be a mom so bad too. Excited to watch you on this season. Seem like a great girl with a big heart."

Lexi reveals that she underwent surgery to freeze her eggs less than two weeks before filming started for 'The Bachelor' Season 28.