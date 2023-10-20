Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Sandra Mason Skipped a Big Family Event to Be on 'The Golden Bachelor' In the fourth episode of 'The Golden Bachelor,' Gerry learns that Sandra missed her daughter's wedding to be on the reality dating show. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 19 2023, Published 9:23 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 4 of The Golden Bachelor. Since the start of The Golden Bachelor, two women have self-eliminated: Marina Perera and Joan Vassos. As it turns out, their families needed them; though they were looking forward to getting to know leading man Gerry Turner, both women agreed that family would always be their top priority.

Although we thought they were the only contestants missing vital time with their families, Episode 4 proves us wrong. During the pickleball group date, Gerry (and the audience) learns that Sandra Mason skipped the most important day of her daughter's life to be on the dating show.

Sandra missed her daughter's wedding to be on 'The Golden Bachelor.'

During the group date, which saw the women compete in the inaugural "Golden Bachelor Pickleball Championship," Sandra let it slip that she was missing her daughter's wedding to be on the show (and play pickleball).

The revelation came up a few times throughout the date, and eventually, Gerry asked Sandra to elaborate. So, Sandra explained it further; she said before she left for filming, her daughter told her, "I've got my guy, you got get yours."

Then, in a lovely turn of events, Gerry asked Sandra if she wanted to speak with her daughter. As expected, the retired executive assistant agreed, and so the leading man called the bride via FaceTime. The three of them seemingly had a great conversation, with Sandra later praising Gerry for doing something so sweet for her.

When it came time to hand out the group date rose, Gerry offered it to Sandra. He expressed his appreciation for her, thanking her for opening up and choosing to be with him on the day of such a special occasion in her life.

Sandra is the proud mother of two daughters.

For those curious, the 75-year-old Georga native has two daughters: Evany Fleming and Taylor Mason. The eldest is pretty private, as most of her social media accounts aren't available for the public to view.