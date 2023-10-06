Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Marina Perera Unexpectedly Left 'The Golden Bachelor' — What Happened? Despite receiving a rose on the first night, 'The Golden Bachelor' contestant Marina Perera left from the show due to an urgent family matter. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 6 2023, Published 10:35 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The Gist: Marina Perera was a contestant on Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

Despite receiving a rose during the series premiere, she was absent from the second episode.

Marina reportedly stepped away from the show due to an urgent family matter.

Despite receiving a rose from Gerry Turner at the first rose ceremony, The Golden Bachelor contestant Marina Perera was absent from the second episode of the season. She was quickly becoming a fan favorite among viewers, so what happened? Where did Marina go?! Here's everything we know about her disappearance.

Source: ABC

What happened to Marina on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Following the second episode's broadcast, a source told TV Line that Marina decided to step away from the show due to an urgent family matter. Her departure was not addressed on-camera, but fans quickly noticed Marina was missing from the group date and rose ceremony.

However, that doesn't mean the educator just up and left without telling anyone! After the episode, ABC took to social media and posted a deleted scene where Marina explained to Gerry that she had to "choose my family" at that time.

The bittersweet part of maturing gracefully: honoring your priorities. Nothing but respect for Marina and her difficult decision. 💛 #TheGoldenBachelor pic.twitter.com/KyKUnUApBj — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) October 6, 2023

In the two-minute video, franchise host Jesse Palmer broke the news to Gerry: Marina's had a situation with her family back home. She's no longer here now, but she did want the opportunity to speak to you if that's OK," Jesse said before pulling up Marina on FaceTime.

"The thing I wanted to tell you, I'm a single mom, and I had to choose my family and support my family's needs at this time," Marina told Gerry. "I am sorry that I had to leave, but at the same time, I had to get my priorities straight."

Gerry completely understood, telling Marina, "[The] commitment to family overrides just about everything else. I really respect you for doing what you've done. I agree with you 100 percent that you need to put your [family's] needs before everything else."

"I think I needed to hear that," Marina responded. "I wanna wish you well. I think there are some beautiful women with beautiful souls. I want to wish you nothing but my best from my heart." "That's a wonderful sentiment," Gerry added before sending his prayers and support. In the end, he wished Marina "all the happiness in the world" and closed that chapter of his journey.

Jesse told Gerry that "life happens," noting that Gerry and Marina were taking the right approach. Gerry revealed that he was disappointed but respected Marina's decision nonetheless. "When you do the right thing and make the right decision, good things still come to you," Gerry told Jesse.