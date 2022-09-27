How Much Truth Lies in Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'?

However, an Associated Press piece claims Dahmer picked up Hughes the night of his death on Feb. 1, 1992. In terms of accuracy, conflicting information such as that is inevitable and doesn't significantly change what actually happened.

Of course, what does change is trying to further understand how a happy, fictionalized version of Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) could still murder someone he cared for. It's much easier to picture him killing men he barely knew. What we also see in the series, and what did happen, is Shirley Hughes reaction.