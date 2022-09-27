'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Tells the Story of Anthony Hughes

Tony, who identified as a gay man and frequently visited gay bars, reportedly met Dahmer at Club 219 on May 24, 1991. For those unaware, Dahmer was a regular at this bar; it's where he typically met his victims and lured them back to his apartment.

Unfortunately, Tony agreed to head home with Dahmer — once inside, Dahmer drugged the then 31-year-old and strangled him to death. Dahmer proceeded to dismember Tony's body and dissolve it in acid, but he kept the skull.