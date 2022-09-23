Is the Bar Where Dahmer Picked Up Victims in Netflix's 'Monster' a Real Place?

Sadly, Club 219 shut down for good in 2005. A Google Maps search from the address where Dahmer's apartment was located to Club 219 reveals that it was only about an eight-minute drive.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Oxford Apartment building, where Dahmer stayed in apartment 213, was demolished in 1992. The building that formerly housed Club 219 is still standing in the Walker's Point neighborhood in Milwaukee.