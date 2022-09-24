Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?

Understandably, Milwaukee, Wis., would rather be known for its cheese than for the heinous crimes of the Milwaukee Cannibal. Given this, the 49-unit Oxford Apartments were razed just 15 months after remnants of human bodies were discovered in Jeff's nauseating apartment, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The building was purchased for $325,000 by the Campus Circle Project — a "collaborative neighborhood redevelopment initiative" sponsored by Marquette University.