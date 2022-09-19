Glenda Cleveland Tried to Warn Cops About Jeffrey Dahmer — Her Story Is Told in 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

Yes, Glenda Cleveland was really Dahmer's neighbor. A rather damning article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel asserts that "the serial killer could have been stopped two months earlier if police had only listened to [Cleveland]."

According to reports, back in 1991, Cleveland's teenage daughter Sandra Smith and teenage niece Nicole Childress saw a naked, bleeding, and incoherent teenage boy running away from Dahmer in an alleyway in the early morning hours of May 27. They tried to shield the boy from Dahmer and called the cops, who arrived shortly after.

"We tried to give the policemen our names, but he just told us to butt out," Smith previously said, per AP News. "I couldn’t understand why he didn’t want our names. I said, ’What are you going to do about this? This is a boy.'"