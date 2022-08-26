Where Is Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Childhood Home? It's Where He Slayed His First Victim

And that he did. He lured a hitchhiker named Steven Hicks to his parents' Ohio home, where he got him drunk, struck him in the head, and strangled him to death. The house that offered a backdrop to said slaying is located at 4480 West Bath Road in Akron, Ohio.

Though he was born in Milwaukee, Wis., Jeffrey's family moved to Akron in 1968, when Jeffrey was about 8 years old. The 2,000-sq.-ft. home is said to have a midcentury modern feel.