Chacey Poynter Tried to Cover Up Killing Her Firefighter Husband — Where Is She Today?

They say everything's bigger in Texas — including a killer's cover story, apparently. On Sept. 9, 2016, a woman named Chacey Poynter called the Royse City police department in a panic. She was stuck on a farm-to-market road, late at night, alone.

Chacey told police that her husband, Robert Poynter, was a bit further down the road. He'd been shot in the head. Chacey claimed that she saw a shadowy figure. She had called Robert to come help her because her jeep was stuck in the mud.