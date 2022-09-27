Ryan Murphy Is Bringing a Real-Life Unsolved Stalker Story to Our Screens

Imagine moving into your dream home, just to get a letter taunting and threatening you and your family a few days later.

This is what the Broaddus family went through when they moved into 657 Boulevard in Westfield, N.J., in 2014. Derek and Maria Broaddus bought a 1905-built home for $1.3 million, but before they even moved in, they got a menacing letter from an anonymous stalker who nicknamed themself “The Watcher.”