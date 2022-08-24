Mother Is Finally Home — What's the Release Date for the Eerie 'Goodnight Mommy' Remake?

We begin with a little boy running away from a flaming barn before cutting to a scene where him and his brother arrive at a spacious new home, excited to see their mother. Unfortunately, they're met with a cold, chain-smoking woman with a bandage mask covering her head and face.

The boys are shocked to see their mother in such a condition, pointing out that their father — who lives in a separate home — never mentioned anything about an operation. "I was hoping this could be our little secret, what do you think?" she asks her sons.