How Does Lena Wilson's Dad Factor Into the Completely Dumb 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Drama?

The funny thing about any sort of media review is that people actually read them. So why did one DM about a film review set Twitter aflame?

It all started with The New York Times freelance critic and project manager Lena Wilson. She took a DM from Bodies Bodies Bodies star Amandla Stenberg the wrong way in a TikTok that earned Lena a critical review from the masses herself. So what does Lena's dad have to do with this drama? Let's break it down.