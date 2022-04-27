According to A24, Bodies Bodies Bodies follows a group of "rich 20-somethings" who host a house party during a hurricane. When the gang decides to play a party game — fittingly titled "bodies bodies bodies" — the game goes very poorly.

With a screenplay full of some of the most comical Gen-Z slang terms and phrases, Bodies Bodies Bodies promises to take a "fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong."