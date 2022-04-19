Tiktoker Checks Into Airbnb for Girls’ Weekend, Finds Horror SceneBy Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 19 2022, Published 8:47 a.m. ET
If you're the paranoid type, then traveling away from home can feel like a high-stakes CIA mission, or like you're in a horror film. OK, so that may be a bit hyperbolic, but we tend to be on a little bit more of high alert when we're traveling, especially when we're worried about missing flights, getting stuck in traffic, and ensuring that everything is sorted out with our lodging.
It isn't until we can get into our respective rooms, and lock the door behind us that we can sit down and relax.
That is, unless we find something in our room that is truly disturbing. This is exactly what happened to TikToker Emily, who posts under the handle @emilyr0rigz, and her friends who booked an Airbnb "for a silly girls' weekend."
In a now viral video that's been shared to the popular social media platform, Emily walks through the Airbnb and shows some of the suspicious to straight-up terrifying finds she and her friends encountered upon entering the property.
There were red stains on the wall, along with a punched-in portion of sheetrock in the same area, making the bedroom look more like the aftermath of a crime scene than a place to unwind over the next couple of days.
Tons of commenters urged Emily and her friends to leave the premises immediately for a number of reasons. Mainly because it looked like someone was murdered in the room or, at the very least, there was a gnarly struggle.
And just from a practicality standpoint, nobody wants to book a room at a place that's clearly been roughed up. Who knows what other surprises will be lurking in parts of the house while Emily and her friends try to have a fun weekend together.
Then there was a debate among commenters as to whether or not the stains on the wall were actually blood. Some said that they appeared way too red and that the texture of the splatters on the wall weren't consistent with real bloodstains.
So what were the markings on the wall beside the bed? One commenter mentioned that there could've been a red candle burning near the bed and a bunch of melted wax could've splattered around the room. Others said that it could've been juice with a strong red dye that caused the stain.
However there were some TikTokers who wanted Emily to test and see if it was blood, so they urged her to get a q-tip and dab it on the stain, then put some drops of hydrogen peroxide on the q-tip. If it bubbles, then she would know for sure that it's blood.
How would you react upon seeing this when you entered your Airbnb? Would you want a refund/discount and stay there anyway? Would you do some crime-scene investigating to see if there was any foul play? Or would you immediately book it, get another hotel, and then suss it out with Airbnb customer service later?