'Call Your Mother's Rachel Sennott Has Been Tweeting About a Mysterious Boyfriend

The need for comedy in a global pandemic is definitely high, and if you've never heard of Rachel Sennott , prepare to laugh until you cry. Rachel's twentysomething sarcastic humor is just what the doctor ordered, and new fans are very curious to know: Who is she dating? The nameless boyfriend that appears routinely in her tweets has made audiences curious.

While the identity of this mystery man has yet to be revealed by Rachel specifically, anyone glancing through her tagged posts on Instagram has probably noticed Logan Miller posting pics of them together. Logan is an actor just like Rachel, and is most notable for work such as Love, Simon and Escape Room.

That being said, anyone who follows this icon on Twitter knows that she's been making quite a few references to a mystery boy lately, including tweets about hooking up your friends with your boyfriend's friends and admiring Dua Lipa. The tweets have been appearing since Dec. 8, 2020, when she first mentioned a "new boyfriend" (in addition to an unfortunately new UTI).

Despite how open she is about most things on social media (including stabbing herself in the leg on accident ), men aren't really the focus of her routines. For someone who once said that her boyfriend in college was the inspiration for her to start a comedy career, her Insta feed is filled with flattering pics and besties rather than her relationships.

Rachel's comedy is soaring to new heights in the TV show 'Call Your Mother.'

Speaking of acting careers, Rachel has recently started her own. Previously, she was on a comedy-centric show called Rachel and Ayo Are Single, and was set to make her indie film appearance in Shiva Baby. More recently, she landed a main role as the daughter of Kyra Sedgwick on ABC's new sitcom Call Your Mother. The show is about siblings living in Los Angeles, Calif. until their empty nest mother moves cross-country to be with them.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel's character, Jackie, is the eldest sibling, and she delivers lines with exasperation and savvy that every daughter has in her. Joey Bragg (Liv and Maddie), Austin Crute (Booksmart), and Patrick Brammall (Glitch) also star as younger brother Freddie, roommate Lane, and Airbnb landlord Danny, respectively. Call Your Mother also features special guest-star Sherri Shepherd as Jean's best friend, Sharon.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, it is unclear how many episodes will comprise the full first season, although due to time adjustments, Call Your Mother's previous fall 2020 season slot was switched to a winter mid-season premiere. The first episode premiered Jan. 13, 2021. It was like ABC just knew that we'd all be in our homes looking for a new binge-worthy show to lighten the mood!