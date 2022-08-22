Manager Confronts Employee About "Mood," Lies About Him Trying to Fighter Her in Viral TikTok
There are several outlets that have reported on a variety of different studies pertaining to employee satisfaction in the workplace. And while there are a lot of reasons as to why someone would consider quitting their job, it appears that a big factor why many workers consider putting in their two weeks' notice at a specific company comes down to their boss.
Value Penguin reported in January of 2022 that "82% [of workers] would consider quitting their job because of a bad manager. PRNewswire in 2019 plainly reported that people "leave managers, not companies" and that "57% of employees have left a job" because they disliked working under a particular supervisor so much.
And it certainly seems like one manager would fall in this category, at least according to throngs of TikTokers who are now calling them out based on her interactions with an employee of the telecommunications company, Spectrum.
The Spectrum worker's series of TikToks they posted to the popular social media platform got users encouraging him to find a new job, while simultaneously offering up scathing criticism of the way his manager spoke to him.
The first video was posted with the caption: "Can't make this up" as he records his interaction with his manager as his camera is pointed towards the floor.
A text overlay on the clip reads, "WW BE LYING PT 1." A woman, presumably his manager can be heard saying at the beginning of the clip: "You have a f**k you attitude. I need to know what Terrell I'm gonna get, because I'm not going to continue to deal with one mood, and then another mood..."
She continues in the video, "And then back and forth."
The TikToker then asks, "What was the second mood and what was the back and forth? You asked me for a picture I told you I hadn't sent it to you yet. And then you got the picture..."
The manager then begins to speak again, "There's a respect thing, you have on set of respect when you're in a good mood, and then you have a completely different set of respect."
"How did I disrespect you?" The TikToker asks.
"First of all, don't cut me off. Let me finish what I'm saying. So, you have a mood, that resonates across the store when you're not in a good mood. We watched it come out with a customer for God only knows what reason, this morning, you're chipper, 'hey what's going on' mood, and there's times throughout the day where you're just like nobody fucking talk to me, and it, like, 'what's going on?'"
The TikToker replies, "I've never said that, and that's not the case."
She begins talking over him, "I'm not saying, not once did I say that you said that."
He uploaded more of their conversation in a follow-up TikTok clip: "OK but you're saying these are my moods...I'm confused as to how you're seeing that," @betterji says.
"Everybody in the store sees it," she says to which the TikToker responds with, "OK."
"What Terrell are we going to get every moment of the day?" The boss asks.
"This is the first time I've heard this, so, I don't know." he asks, before she continues speaking again, bringing up "the other issue" she has with the Spectrum employee.
"When you leave the store and you're not coming back, you address me. You don't address Gladys, you address me. I get that you guys have a relationship-"
The TikToker responds, "Not at all, she had also told Brooklyn to leave, you let her tell Brooklyn she could leave, I wasn't feeling well. So how does that work if one person could do it and another one can't?"
She then tells him that he left for lunch, but he clarifies that he wasn't feeling well and that there were other employees who could attest to his version of events.
It's at this point in their conversation where the TikToker begins to speak more quickly, stating that his stomach was hurting at work and that he threw up, his manager then tells him to stop speaking loudly and to "calm down."
He then tells her that everything's being recorded, notifying her that he has proof of her lying. "You literally just got upset," his manager tells him.
"I promise this is all being recorded, so we can play it for whoever I promise you."
"Play it," she says.
In the third video, a text overlay tells viewers to "watch the whole thing." She says, "Terrell. All I'm asking is for you to have a consistent mood. If you have stuff going on outside of the store."
"Nothing's going on," he says.
"OK," she says, then takes her foot off the chair she was resting on it. "I'm gonna document your peoplesoft, cause you refuse to have a conversation with me without cutting me off and you're not hearing me out."
She continues, "All I'm asking you is to have a consistent mood if you have stuff going on outside of the store, to leave it outside of the store. When you leave, I don't care who you tell, you did not tell me that you left."
He then asks again why it's OK for another employee to get clearance to leave from another employee, but he must go to her for permission.
She asks if she was in the store, he tells her, "yes" she says, "no I wasn't," he replies, "yes you were." She then says she wasn't when he left, but he contends that yes, she was.
He then asks her to follow through on documenting everything so he can read through it and "understand the discrimination that's going on here."
He goes on to say, "If a female can do it and be told she can leave cause she's not feeling well and I throw up in the bathroom, that doesn't make sense."
The rest of the conversation transpires in the fourth clip: "The fact that you can let a female employee harass me while I'm in the bathroom, make a joke about it with your husband, but no one else said that there was a problem..."
"If you don't like me, tell me you don't like me, but don't do this thing and make it like it's my fault."
The manager replies, "First of all stop raising your fucking voice to me."
"Don't yell at me," he says. "Don't curse at me."
"Terrell, first of all, look at what you're doing." At this point in the video the camera lens turns away from the floor and towards the wall.
It then becomes evident that he's attempting to leave the room and he's walking through a door to another area and she heads in the same direction. "Please stop bothering me," he asks. She appears on camera briefly while saying, "I'm going out the fucking door."
They then end up in what appears to be a co-working area and she says, where at least one other employee can be seen sitting at a desk, "I swear to God if he goes to like attack me, like you just....squaring up to me."
"There's cameras everywhere you're a liar," the TikToker says.
"You literally just-"
"There's cameras everywhere, you're a liar," he says again. "Have a good night though."
He then sits down at a computer and the video cuts out.
Many TikTokers were shocked at the way the manager handled the conversation with her employee some said that she accused him of being disrespectful because of the "tone" he uses while speaking. Others thought that it was ironic she was accusing him of being disrespectful when she was cursing constantly throughout their talk.
Then there were those who said that he should quit that job and look for employment elsewhere.
"the fact that she is cursing needs to be automatic termination bc this is so ridiculously unprofessional. please file against her and this company"
"A blk girl went over this today. Yt ppl think POCs are disrespectful bc of tone."
"They want us to perform all day. We’re not allowed to be calm."
"get an employment lawyer and sue that company!"
"Just tell me Im fired, I don't need a speech"
"She was clearly trying to provoke you, lying to your face, cussin' up a storm, & needs to be fired on the spot."
"She must’ve tried to be your friend & you cut it off. They can’t stand it"
"'Don’t cut me off let me finish what I’m saying'… but later she proceeds to cut him off."
What do you think of the interaction? The TikToker hasn't posted any additional videos on the page, so it's still unknown what his employment status with Spectrum is or if the manager has faced any action from corporate