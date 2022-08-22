TikToker Captures "Petty" Neighbor Spray Painting Security Camera as Part of Intense Feud
TikToker @cristinam982 has chronicled a "petty" feud between her and her neighbor in a series of clips on the popular social media platform that culminated in her neighbor spraying painting a security camera she set up.
In the clip, it appears that whoever is using the can of spray paint set up a piece of cardboard beside the camera as a smokescreen of sorts.
In the video, it looks like the neighbor's hand is trying to spray paint the cardboard, and many commenters remarked that it appears they did a bad job of making it look like they "accidentally" tried to spray paint over the security camera they set up as "revenge" as part of their petty squabble.
Some TikTokers who saw the clip expressed that they were immediately invested in the drama and wanted to know more. Others came up with some creative ways for her to stop their neighbor from ruining her camera lens, like by placing a "clear sticker on" it this way she could just "peel it off and put on a new one."
Then there were those who just found it ironic that the neighbor would allow themselves to be recorded committing vandalism.
"Not him pretending to miss the cardboard to get the camera"
"Maybe you could sue for property damage"
"love when they commit a crime on camera, enough to call the cops and get a restraining order"
"it's the, not realizing even accidental damage is still damage leaving them liable, for me."
"Many states have civil penalties for trespass. PER each act. Look up your state. Make sure you have signs posted."
So why did Cristina set up the "revenge" camera in the first place? She dishes out in a follow-up TikTok video delineating her reasoning for doing so. As it turns out, their neighbor has a bunch of cameras pointed directly at her house, so she decided to give her neighbor a taste of their own medicine.
She showed off the neighbor's hardware in a montage TikTok set to Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me" track. She writes in the caption for the video: "I put my revenge camera up to give my neighbors a taste of what it feels like to have their privacy invaded. At one point there were a total of six cameras pointed at my house."
Another video shows the result of the black spray-painting episode. The TikToker holds the camera up on video under the sunlight, where specs of what appears to be spray-paint can be visible on the lens.
In a follow-up video she posted footage of even more drama. Apparently, their neighbor was intentionally weed whacking close to the fence in an effort to shoot debris over into the TikToker's yard so that rocks and dirt would hit their parked truck. She writes in a text overlay: "My Karen neighbor weed eating the dirt under the fence so that dirt and rocks hit the truck, which you can hear."
She showed the end result of their neighbor's handiwork in another subsequent TikTok clip, along with what it did to the vehicles on her property. The car was covered in dirt and there were some white specs on the car, but it's unclear as to whether or not that was caked or dirt or damage done to the paint job of the car.
There was even more neighborly drama which was again uploaded by @cristinam982 when she got her land surveyed. She claims that her neighbor put up signs during the survey process that read, "Phaq Holes." The TikToker put photos of the signs in a slideshow.
She wrote in a caption: "The Karen neighbors put signs up each day after I got my property surveyed. The first day they hung it on the side of the fence and the cops made them take it down. The Karens then placed them inside their yard in view of my bedroom. I woke up to new signs the next two days. These events happened before the camera issues."
The latest video she uploaded on her account shows yet another act of neighborly contention: massive floodlights that they keep shining throughout the night. Cristina snapped photos of the blinding beams, which show off just how much they illuminate her driveway, back patio, and backyard even in pure darkness.
Have you ever had a neighbor who went this far out of their way to make your life a living hell? How would you handle it? Do you think the TikToker is building a sufficient case for themselves by documenting all of these petty acts of passive-aggressiveness from their neighbor?