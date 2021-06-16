Where to Find the Spray Cans in Pleasant Park and Dirty Docks

Where to Find the Spray Cans in Pleasant Park and Dirty DocksBy Sara Belcher
Jun. 15 2021, Published 8:26 p.m. ET
Season 7 of Fortnite is well underway, and the new challenges have fans looking for things like alien artifacts and spooky TV sets all throughout the map. The new season brought with it an alien theme and new NPCs, replacing the dinosaurs that used to roam the map.
This new season also means new challenges to complete every week to earn more XP (30,000 to be exact). This week, players are helping Abstrakt complete a mural.
To help him complete the mural, you'll need to collect two spray paint cans and find a specific graffiti-covered wall. Lucky for you, there are eight different cans of spray paint located between Pleasant Park and the Dirty Docks, making this challenge pretty easy to complete. Here's where to find them all.
Where do you find the spray cans in Pleasant Park?
There are four different locations for spray paint cans in Pleasant Park, meaning you can easily collect the items you need to complete the challenge in just this one area.
Here are the locations for all of the spray paint cans in Pleasant Park:
- On the outside wall of a garage attached to the house in the bottom right of the area.
- Across from the washing machine in the garage to the southeast of the previous one (to the right of the soccer field).
- In the garage attached to the house in the east of the area, next to the blue metal shelves.
- In the back of the garage in the house in the upper right quadrant of the area, next to a red tool cart.
If you're still struggling to find the cans, just take a thorough look through the garages in this section of the map. All of them are located inside or around the garages.
Where do you find all of the spray cans in the Dirty Docks?
There are also four locations for the spray paint cans in the Dirty Docks, again, suggesting that you only need to visit one location to collect the two cans necessary to complete the challenge. If you struggled to find the cans in Pleasant Park, these spray paint cans might be easier to find.
Here are the locations for all of the cans in the Dirty Docks.
- Inside the warehouse near the jetty in the south of the area, on the ground floor underneath the stairs.
- In the warehouse in the top left of the map, under some orange shelves placed in the middle of the room.
- In the warehouse in the center of the area close to the open entrance.
- In the warehouse in the northeast of the area, under the stairs on the ground floor.
Similar to how all of the spray paint cans were located in garages in Pleasant Park, all of them are in the warehouses in the Dirty Docks. If you can't seem to locate them, explore those buildings.
Once you grab two of these, you can move on to complete the rest of the quests in this week's challenges. If you're really struggling to locate them, make sure you're grabbing the white cans with a red label, reading "SPRAY," as these warehouses and garages have a decent amount of debris that can be confused for the cans.