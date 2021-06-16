Where to Find the Spray Cans in Pleasant Park and Dirty Docks

Season 7 of Fortnite is well underway, and the new challenges have fans looking for things like alien artifacts and spooky TV sets all throughout the map. The new season brought with it an alien theme and new NPCs, replacing the dinosaurs that used to roam the map.

This new season also means new challenges to complete every week to earn more XP (30,000 to be exact). This week, players are helping Abstrakt complete a mural.