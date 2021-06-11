Don't Worry, We Found All the 'Fortnite' Spooky TV Sets for You

The seventh season of Fortnite has brought a lot of new things to the game, and plenty of twists and turns, too. Between aliens , Rick and Morty , and a bevy of new things to do around the map, fans have a lot to choose from in-game currently, and luckily, we've figured out how to track down a lot of these things.

One such achievement currently in the game is locating all of the spooky TV sets strewn about the map. So, where are the spooky TV sets, and what other details about the achievement do we know? Keep reading to find out!

Where are the spooky TV sets in 'Fortnite'? Their locations revealed.

Currently, there are seven spooky TV sets strewn about the island, and it's an achievement for players to locate and destroy at least five out of the seven of them. If you can complete this, the game will award you a whopping 24,000 XP points, so get to hunting! Sets don't respawn somewhere once they've been destroyed once, so to reach the magic number of five it's required to find five unique locations they're at. We've compiled the entire list so only a minimal amount of hunting is necessary.

It's also worth noting that this isn't a race to each television set, as they don't disappear to the entire lobby when one player has reached them. The first spooky TV set is located amongst the small islands directly to the north of Craggy Cliffs. Hidden on one small island is the set, which one tap with a pickaxe will destroy.

Article continues below advertisement

The hunt for spooky TVs takes us next to Sweaty Sands, where there is a cliffside located directly west of the location. That cliffside is the location of the second TV, and it's a bit more precarious to get to, so remember to navigate carefully!

Article continues below advertisement

After that, a spooky TV set can be found at the farthest east location on the map, Dirty Docks. Here, some trees on a hill to the southwest of the location play host to the third TV. Spooky TV set number four can be found right by a cluster of trees that lay just to the north of Holly Hedges.

A recently-elevated area to the west of Lazy Lake, impacted by the alien invasion at the season's beginning, is the home to the fifth spooky TV set. There's very little vegetation in this area, so spotting this TV set should be fairly easy once the hill is climbed. The sixth TV is located at Slurpy Swamp, and much like many of the others is found near a group of trees to the southwest of the location.