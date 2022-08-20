Uber Driver Shocked After Picking up Her Ex, Dashcam Records the Whole Thing in Viral TikTok
It's common for Uber drivers to install dash cams that record both on-the-road and in-car for liability purposes. These recordings can come in quite handy if let's say you get in an accident, or if a customer tries to contest a cleaning fee after they puked all over your vehicle.
For TikTok user @gbabeey, it's also pretty darn useful in providing content that helped her go viral on the popular social media platform, which is exactly what happened when she discovered that she was picking up "THAT EX" by chance when she was driving for the ride-sharing application.
In a series of clips she uploaded to the popular social media platform, she documents her ride with an ex of hers and judging from the text overlay in the initial video, this was a person she had some significant history with.
The video begins with her pulling up to the pick-up spot. She gives a short wave, and there's a text overlay that reads, "The moment I recognize him."
She calmly rests her chin on her hand, and then three passengers enter the car. One man gets into the front seat, who has his face blurred out. Two other men enter the backseat. The second man who is seated behind her is her ex-boyfriend, she puts a devil emoji head over his face in the video to protect his identity.
The passenger in the front apologizes for what sounds like not being at the correct location where she was set to pick them up, and then he asks if it's possible to add another address for his friend (the ex) in the back because he needs to "swing by" another spot at the end of their ride.
In a follow-up clip, they start discussing adding an address. She adds a follow-up text, "Not me hoping he didn't recognize me and trying to play it off."
The man in the back asks her, "How you doing this evening?" The TikToker wonders in a text overlay, "Does he know who I am??"
He then asks her if she's "mad" that they asked her to drop them off at a different address, before asking what her name is. She tells him, "Lydia," then looks into the back seat and begins to act like she's just recognizing who he is. "And this is where my ANXIETY took over," she writes in another overlay.
"Lydia. Lydia," the man says. The passenger in the front asks, "What happened?"
"I was soo nervous," she writes. "Oh my God don't, don't crash the car," the man in the front seat jokes as the passenger in the back and the TikToker begin laughing.
Her ex leans into the front seat, "Please don't do that. You're gonna make me crash," she says as she laughs and focuses her attention on the road.
"Lydia!" he says again, she responds, "Bret!" It's at this moment that the passenger realizes what's going on and that the two of them have history with one another.
He asks, "Do you need me to be quiet?"
"No! You are fine," she says, as the three of them in the car continue to laugh. Her ex and the friend in the front passenger seat begin talking to one another as Lydia sits there, smiling.
She covers her face as her ex leans into the front again, "Stop!" she says, jokingly.
"Ok," the ex says and he reclines back into his seat.
"Are you drunk?" she asks him?
"No! Not at all!" he exclaims.
In the fourth video she writes, "Literally screaming on the inside."
"How've you been?" he asks.
"Good. I've been good. You?"
"I'm OK. It's good seeing you," he says.
"Likewise," she responds.
Her friend chimes in, breaking the tension, "I feel really good now that we all know each other."
Lydia and Bret agree as the three of them continue to drive,
At this point in the conversation, it seems that there's some confusion as to where they're going and she asks if he added the extra stop in the application. The passenger in the front says that he didn't, but he'll add it in cash as a tip at the end of the ride.
Her ex then cranes his next to the middle of the car and tells her that he's happy to see her.
"Are you?" she asks.
She then tells him that she just bought a house and he congratulates her and then he asks about her daughter.
She informs him that she's attending college, and then after exchanging some more pleasantries he asks if he can have a hug. At this point they stop off at their second stop and she agrees. She goes to get out of the car.
"It's been too long," he says.
"Give me my f**king hug," he says as the two of them get out of the car and they embrace.
"I've been driving Uber long enough to know that this s**t was bound to happen sooner or later," she says.
She tries to break away and he asks for another hug, which she obliges. He then asks if the two of them can go across the street so they can talk, as the front passenger is waiting in the car. He says, "I'm so madly confused."
She then shuts the door to the car, "They shut the door?!" the front passenger asks, and him and the third passenger start laughing. He then quips that they're going to go and get coffee and the two laugh again as another text overlay reads, "The conversation when we left the car tho!"
"I gotta tella you my d**k was tingling the vibes," the man says as the two laugh some more. He goes on to call his friend "a ho" and they talk about how he knows "everybody," which at least one commenter remarked was a red flag.
It's at this moment that the man in the backseat saw that she was recording in the car, and he jokes, "Forget what I said guys, but I know it's true," which he then follows up with a laugh.
The friends sit in the car alone for a few minutes while Lydia and Bret, who are outside of the car, continue with their discussion.
Towards the even of the "Part 7" clip she uploaded, the two return back to the car, when the other passenger in the back tells her that Bret said as soon as she rolled up that he knew who she was.
His friend in the backseat repeats, "This motherfu***r knows everybody," to which Bret responds, "I do not!"
"You a f***ing ho," his friend says,
"Stop telling lies," Bret says.
She then gets back in the driver's seat, puts on her seatbelt and asks if she's following directions. They then talk about their respective kids and she adds that she adopted a boy who is now 17 years old.
She says in the eighth video of her documenting her chance Uber ride with an ex that she started driving part-time for the ride-share service in 2016 and that she "knew at some point" she was going to run into him.
She said that she's come across people she "absolutely did not like" in the past, and then he asks if he's one of those people, to which she replies, "absolutely not" and that she would've "canceled the ride if that was the case."
He asks if she knew it was him when he pulled up to which she lies and tells him she didn't (which Lydia admits in a text overlay). "I looked at you and was like, 'That ain't him,'" which she follows up with, "that ain't him."
He says that he knew it was her "instantly" and said he could tell by her cheeks. "Immediately I was like, 'Oh my God!'" She tells him that she doesn't look the same which he responds that he does. The further they talk, she says it's been about "20 years" since they've seen each other before the ride.
The front passenger driver says, "You look great," she replies with, "How do you know?" everyone in the car laughs and he says, "from what I'm seeing" that she looks good.
In the tenth video, her ex can be heard saying repeatedly that she's "great people" and goes onto explain that she's met members of his family.
They then talk about their parents for a bit before she says that she wasn't planning on going out to drive again tonight. Her ex goes on to say, "I don't know what brought you out tonight...if it's God or..." at this point Lydia smiles as one of his friends says, "Amen brother."
He ex adds, "But I'm glad."
"Oh my God," she says.
He then asks her if she's still going to go the gym, and she says between her day job and Uber, sometimes she'll pull in full 24 hour work shifts without rest. After saying that she has a full health club, including a squat rack at her house he asks if she needs some help getting back to working out, and that "maybe" he might be able to find someone to do that. She smiles.
There's a few seconds pause, and his friend up front remarks, "Let me get up out the car," to which everyone laughs.
She then gets into when the two of them met, which was in 2005. The friend in the front passenger seat then asks if she can wait for them for like an "hour or two," and when she checks her phone she sees that they added the second stop incorrectly in the application.
When her ex leans forward, she writes in a text overlay that she was "blushing" and remarks that he's just looking at "how old" she is. He then tells her she's "beautiful." She then says, "You know what I remember about you? And I'll never forget this s**t, no matter how old I get you will always be older."
He then says that he never said that, but she writes in a text overlay that he most certainly did. "Swear to God that s**t stuck with me-"
He cuts her off and says, "Maybe I was just full of s**t!"
"You think?" she says giving him a look. "That too, I will never forget that s**t and I will never forget no matter how old I get you will always be older."
"You know what, I am so sorry," he says.
The ex's friend tries to tip her additional cash, and she says that he doesn't, refusing the extra cash. "It's fine."
"Thank you," the man says.
"You guys, have a drink on, have a drink."
He then asks for another hug, before saying, "I need your number."
In a follow-up video, she delineates what the two of them talked about when they stepped outside of the car.
She explains that they had stopped at the third friend's house to pick him up, but the way she edited the videos made it look like the two of them just left the other passengers hanging in the whip.
He said that he was glad he ran into her because he had been "weighing heavy on his heart" and that he wanted to "make amends" and he wanted to "make it up to [her] somehow."
She told him that amends weren't "necessary" and he didn't need to do anything of the sort. "He just kept apologizing over and over again," Lydia went on, "and how he felt like a piece of s**t." She added that he told her he was thinking of her for a very long time and he would run into her "for a very long time."
In other videos on her account she stated that she didn't intend on "outing" her ex or expose his identity, but was going to be as "brutally honest" as she could about the nature of their relationship.
In a continuation of her story time, she said that the two of them met when they were in their late '20s, and he was "25, 26, something like that."
She said that she met him after she was getting out of active duty in the Army and getting out of a serious relationship, and, like her ex, her other partner had cheated on her and got someone pregnant.
Lydia said when they first met outside of a club, he tried to kiss her and asked her out on a coffee date, but at the time she didn't drink coffee. He suggested they have a gym date because she was "heavy into the gym" at the time.
She went on to say that there was a "ton of red flags" from the "very beginning." Like the fact that she had to find out, he was married and going through a divorce, which she admits was true, but thought that he should've at least said that from the get-go, which he did not.
She also suspected that he was "seeing other women from the very beginning" she said that she went on to meet "his father" and his "kids" throughout their 2-year relationship. She added that he never once said, "I love you" to her, but that she "knew that he cared."
So why did she fall for him despite the red flags? Lydia said that he has a way of being "charming" and making someone feel like they're the only object of his desire.
One commenter asked if he's an Aquarius, to which Lydia responded, "OMG YES!" So there you have it, astrology confirmed.