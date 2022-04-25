Jared Padalecki's Car Accident — Details About the IncidentBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 25 2022, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
The star of Walker, Supernatural, and Kings of Con is recovering at home following a bad car accident.
Jared Padalecki was involved in a car crash, Jensen Ackles has confirmed at the Supernatural NJCon 2022 on Sunday April 24, 2022. "He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday [...] He had a very bad car accident. He is lucky to be alive," Jensen explained.
Jared Padalecki is at home recovering after a bad car accident, Jensen Ackles says.
Jared first skyrocketed to fame at age 17 with an appearance in A Little Inside. He is best known for playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls and Sam Winchester on Supernatural and Supernatural: The Animation.
Jared has shared a few details about health complications in the past, candidly discussing his experiences with living with anxiety and depression in an interview with E! News. However, it seems that he has yet to share further details about the car accident at this time.
As his co-star and friend Jensen told fans at the Supernatural NJCon 2022, Jared "wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat," and there were "no fatalities," via E! News. "He's lucky to be alive," Jensen added. "And not only that, but he's a home recovering which, the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."
"That airbag packs a punch. He's like, 'I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson,'" he said. "But he's doing OK. He's moving around. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon. He'll be back messing up mic stands before we know it. It'll be great."
Jensen didn't share further details about the incident, so it's unclear when it took place, who was driving Jared, or where it occurred. Genevieve Padalecki, Jared's wife of 12 years, has yet to put out a health update, presumably wanting some privacy at this time.
Jared Padalecki recently announced new plans to further expand the 'Walker' universe.
The CW announced its decision to renew Walker, a new spinoff on Walker, Texas Ranger, in March 2022. Walker stars Jared, Keegan Allen as his brother, Liam, and Violet Brinson as Stella. Walker: Independence, a brand new prequel, was announced in December 2021. Like 1883, the hit Yellowstone prequel starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and others, Walker: Independence transports viewers to the 1800s.
Season 3 of Walker is scheduled for a fall 2022 release, though it's uncertain if the filming has begun yet. The cast of Walker: Independence was announced in March 2022. The show stars Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker, Katie Findlay as Kate, and Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins. Jared Padalecki executive produces.
A Supernatural prequel, titled The Winchesters, is also in the works. The CW unveiled further details about the cast in March 2022, announcing that Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly were cast in John and Mary Winchester's role.