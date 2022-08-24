Bill Nye's 'The End Is Nye' Wants You to Take Doomsday Very Seriously (EXCLUSIVE)

Indeed, The End Is Nye is Bill and Seth MacFarlane's take on how human society could end in about half a dozen different ways.

"We worked very hard on mixing humor with seriousness," the television legend explained about the process of working with the Family Guy creator on the new Peacock series. Balancing comedic mannerisms and the real threats of the issues at hand was paramount to Bill and Seth, which was apparent through their in-show banter.