A Love Triangle That Never Existed Ends in Murder — a New 'Dateline' Has the Story

By definition, three people have to be involved in a love triangle. If one suspects their partner of cheating without proof, that's not a love triangle. At the very least, it's indicative of a relationship lacking in trust. At the most, it can possibly end in tragedy.

Dateline begins its 31st season with the murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a promising young cyclist who had her entire life and career ahead of her. Naturally she was friends with other cyclists, like Colin Strickland.