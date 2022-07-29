Shaeeda Ran Her Own Yoga Business Before '90 Day Fiancé'

So, does Shaeeda have a new yoga business after 90 Day Fiancé? She wanted to include a guarantee of financial help in hers and Bilal's prenuptial agreement. And he did agree to help her and to not take any profits from her potential new business in the event that they divorce.

It's basically a business arrangement, but no one ever said Shaeeda wasn't as business savvy as real estate mogul Bilal.