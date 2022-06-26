Does Miona Marry Jibri in ‘90 Day Fiancé’? Or Does She Have to Go Back to Serbia?

Miona and Jibri got into a fight about their wedding timeline in the June 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, after Jibri relayed his father’s advice to postpone their nuptials. If they did, though, that would likely mean that Miona would have had to go back to Serbia upon the expiration of her 90-day K-1 visa.

For his part, Jibri thought it wise to “continue to have our relationship and get to know each other more and get married at a later date when we have more funds and we’re financially stable.”