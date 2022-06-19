‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Fernanda Flores Dishes on Her Boyfriend: “He Makes Me Happy”

Fernanda revealed her and Noel’s “meet-cute” in an interview with In Touch in March 2021, after the couple had been dating for two months.

“We met at [the] 5th Street Gym in Miami Beach,” she told the tabloid, via email. “I started training boxing there and one day, in the middle of my training, this tall, handsome guy walks in and starts eating pizza in front of my hungry tired face LOL. We exchanged very strong looks [then] the rest [is] history…”