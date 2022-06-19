‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Fernanda Flores Dishes on Her Boyfriend: “He Makes Me Happy”
Fernanda Flores of 90 Day Fiancé fame has a boyfriend who’s a total knockout — as in, he’s a boxing champion!
As 90 Day Fiancé viewers witnessed, Fernanda was previously married to Jonathan Rivera. Fernanda and Jonathan met in a club in Mexico and got engaged three months later, and their 2018 wedding was a highlight of the TLC show’s sixth season. But the former couple announced their split in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2020.
But now Fernanda seems to be head-over-heels again, with Armenian-born boxer Noel Mikaelian. In fact, she calls him “caring and loving” and says she makes her happy. Read on, 90 Day fans…
Fernanda Flores met Noel Mikaelian at the gym.
Fernanda revealed her and Noel’s “meet-cute” in an interview with In Touch in March 2021, after the couple had been dating for two months.
“We met at [the] 5th Street Gym in Miami Beach,” she told the tabloid, via email. “I started training boxing there and one day, in the middle of my training, this tall, handsome guy walks in and starts eating pizza in front of my hungry tired face LOL. We exchanged very strong looks [then] the rest [is] history…”
She also waxed romantic about her beau: “I love many things about him, [his] determination and discipline are things that I find very attractive. He is very passionate about fitness and his professional career, he’s ambitious and hard-working, he motivates me to improve. He’s very caring and loving, even he doesn’t like to admit it and always wants to come across as this serious rude guy. He’s super funny; he enjoys making me laugh! He’s very humble and [enjoys] the little things in life.”
Noel has been boxing since he was 12, following in his stepfather’s footsteps.
Noel, a former World Boxing Organization international cruiserweight champion, explained his family ties to boxing in a US Armenians interview in May 2021. “I started boxing when I was around 12 years old,” he said. “After school, I was always training, and my stepdad was a successful professional fighter, also from Armenia, and then I was following his footsteps. … I kind of had it in the back of my mind that I want to achieve something in professional sports, so I became a professional boxer.”
The 31-year-old, who was raised in Germany, actually studied law in college for two semesters before focusing his efforts on boxing. “I said, since I’m young, I want to achieve something in sports. I can do business and everything else later in my life,” he recalled. “The best part of my career is that I can … help people around me, my loved ones, my family, and support everybody around me.”
Noel also mentioned Fernanda in that interview. “My girlfriend is now pushing for skydiving and like fun stuff like that, but I [don’t] want to injure myself right now because of my career,” he said. “But there are so many things like skydiving I want to do.”
With this relationship, Fernanda is “trying to be present and enjoy the moment day to day.”
Fernanda, who also starred on 90 Day: The Single Life, told In Touch she’s open to the possibility of marrying Noel one day.
“As this is my first serious relationship after my separation and divorce, I am trying to be present and enjoy the moment day to day,” she said. “We are still getting to know each other and there’s [no] rush for anything. All I know is that he makes me happy, and I deserve to be loved. I am not looking to get married anytime soon, but I do still believe in marriage.”