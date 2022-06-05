Distractify
Kobe and Emily of '90 Day Fiancé'
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Emily and Kobe’s Instagrams Hint at Their Relationship Status

Jun. 5 2022, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé are desperate to know: Are Emily and Kobe married?

As we’ve seen so far on the TLC reality show, Emily met Kobe at a club in Xi’an, China, when she was teaching English in the city. But it wasn’t just a one-night stand — they got engaged within two weeks, and soon, Emily was pregnant with Kobe’s child.

Later, Emily went home to Kansas, thinking Kobe would get his visa approved and would join her there shortly. But the pandemic delayed Kobe’s arrival in the States by nearly two years, so Emily had to raise their son, Koban, solo.

In Season 9, however, the couple is “ready to reunite and become a family,” as TLC teases. “But will their relationship be the same given all the physical, geographical, and familial changes since that fateful night out in China?”

Emily is second-guessing her relationship with Kobe in this week’s episode of ‘90 Day Fiancé.’

In a sneak peek from the 90 Day Fiancé episode airing tonight, Sunday, June 5, Kobe and Emily get into an argument as he cleans out her family’s horse stables. Emily gives Kobe pointers, saying she’s just trying to help, but Kobe doesn’t see it that way.

“Emily’s talking to me as if she’s controlling or commanding me, as if she’s my boss,” he says in a confessional. “I don’t even know why she was there, you know? Sometimes, I feel like, you know, she is just trying to make her family know that she is in control of me, but I’m losing my patience.”

During the argument, Emily tells Kobe he’s being rude, and that’s when Kobe blows up at her — in front of her mother, no less.

“I’m being rude?” he says. “Can you just shut the f—k up? … I’m here because of you, and I’m here because of a son, and I have to do this because of you. It’s like, I’m being dropped into a test where I need to prove myself to your parents, and I don’t need you here. I’m working.”

Emily stalks away, venting her frustration to the camera crew. “It’s f—ked up,” she says. “Like, it’s rude. I feel like I’m trying to help him, and he’s, like, telling me to shut the f—k up? We only spent two months together before I got pregnant, so now, I’m like, is this your temper? Like, if we get into it even bigger, are you going to keep telling me to shut the f—k up, and in front of my mom? It’s making me, like, second-guess myself, I think. I’ve never seen that Kobe before.”

Despite the drama, it seems like Emily and Joe are still together.

Though nondisclosure agreements prevent 90 Day Fiancé cast members from revealing their marital status during their seasons of the show, Showbiz Cheat Sheet speculates that Emily and Kobe are indeed married, given their loving posts about one another on social media.

On Instagram last month, for instance, Kobe waxed romantic about Emily on Mother’s Day. “I got this wonderful woman who has made my life more meaningful,” he wrote, captioning a slideshow of photos of Emily and Koban. “Babe, you are an example of what a good mom is all about. I love you and I really appreciate all you’ve been through in raising Koban in my absence. Happy Mother’s Day once again.”

And in the comments, Kobe added, “She’s my queen.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

