Deavan Clegg From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Is Expecting Her Third Child After Jihoon Lee Split

Following Jihoon’s post, Deavan responded on her Instagram Stories. She claimed that she wants her and her ex to co-parent their child in her post, but Jihoon blocked her number.

“I’m just going to say something … I’m blocked on social media, my number is blocked,” Deavan wrote, per CinemaBlend. “I’ve reached out, sent photos of my son with no replies. I’ve tried and offered to come to Korea. I’m sick of being blamed when I’m the one trying to co-parent.”

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.