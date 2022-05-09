Deavan Clegg From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Is Expecting Her Third Child After Jihoon Lee Split

Deavan Clegg From ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Is Expecting Her Third Child After Jihoon Lee SplitBy Elizabeth Randolph
May. 9 2022, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
When Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, they had their fair share of trials and tribulations. During the couple’s initial season, Deavan documented her pregnancy with her and Jihoon’s son, Taeyang. The model also had another daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.
Deavan, 24, announced she’s having her third baby with a man who isn’t Jihoon. Here’s what we know about her due date and her new beau.
So, when is ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Deavan Clegg’s due date?
Deavan revealed her pregnancy news via Instagram in May 2022. The Utah native posted several photos of herself with her boyfriend, Christopher “Topher” Park, and children Drascilla and Taeyang. While smiling at the beach, Deavan held her baby bump as Topher held her son in his arms. Drascilla stood next to Topher, holding a white onesie with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger on the front along with the words, “let’s make memories together.”
In the second slide, Topher and Deavan gazed into each other’s eyes as they held both sides of the onesie. The reality star shared the baby’s due date with her followers underneath the photo.
“We are happy to announce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022,” Deavan captioned, adding a baby emoji.
Baby Park is Deavan and Topher’s first child together. In her caption, she also referred to their expected bundle of joy as a “rainbow baby.” The term refers to a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death. Deavan’s publicist, Lindsay Feldman, confirmed she had a miscarriage one year before her pregnancy post.
“I can confirm Deavan was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks [along],” Feldman shared with InTouch Weekly. “This is a private matter that she is grieving over with the support of [boyfriend Christopher Park] and her family by her side.”
Are Deavan and Jihoon from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ still married?
While Deavan has moved on from Jihoon romantically, she hasn’t been able to cut him off completely. The pair, who married on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, broke up in 2020 during the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine. Deavan then moved to Utah with the children, and Jihoon stayed in Korea.
In September 2020, Deavan and Topher became Instagram official. They met in 2018 but didn’t date until she left Jihoon. Soon after, Deavan shared her new man, she said she received backlash from some fans for moving on too quickly from her marriage to Jihoon. Jihoon also chimed in via Instagram and claimed Deavan wanted to keep him out of Taeyang’s life and replace him with Topher. He also said Deavan claimed that Drascilla accused him of abusing her during their relationship, which he denies.
“A month later, another man was imitating Taeyang’s father,” Jihoon shared on Instagram Stories about the breakup, per Closer News Weekly. “Deavan made claims saying that Drascilla told Deavan that I had been abusing Drascilla. Drascilla told the truth, that there was nothing to be said ... and Deavan was still going for separation without confirming it with me. She did it through social media after she found her new boyfriend.”
Following Jihoon’s post, Deavan responded on her Instagram Stories. She claimed that she wants her and her ex to co-parent their child in her post, but Jihoon blocked her number.
“I’m just going to say something … I’m blocked on social media, my number is blocked,” Deavan wrote, per CinemaBlend. “I’ve reached out, sent photos of my son with no replies. I’ve tried and offered to come to Korea. I’m sick of being blamed when I’m the one trying to co-parent.”
Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.