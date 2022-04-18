Everyone's favorite addictive reality romance series is back and it's more dramatic than ever.

No, we're not talking about The Bachelor, The Ultimatum, or Love Is Blind. It's time for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, y'all!

The ninth season of the juicy TLC series features six new international couples, and one familiar duo. 90 Day Fiancé's basic premise is this: U.S. citizens have fallen in love with someone abroad. The partner that lives in another country applies for a 90-day visa. Once it's granted, the couple has three months to get married or else the partner has to return to their home country.