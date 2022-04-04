'90 Day Fiancé's' Season 9 Premiere Can't Come Soon Enough for Most Fans

When a Season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days comes to an end, fans don't mourn too long because it usually means a new season of the OG 90 Day Fiancé is on the way. So when does 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 premiere?

The flagship series has been around for years and fans never tire of watching new couples fall in love and race to the altar to get married in time for the K-1 spousal visa to be honored.