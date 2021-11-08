Ariela Weinberg Skyrocketed to Fame With '90 Day Fiancé' — Does She Have a Day Job?

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way sheds light on the latest challenges couples like Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have to face. The past few months marked a conflicted period for the duo, as they had to navigate religious and cultural differences while also raising their nearly 2-year-old son, Aviel.

Season 3, Episode 10 captures Ari's reunion with Bini in Kenya. But how can Ari afford to travel around the world so frequently? What does she do for a living?

Additionally, Ari's collaborations with brands like Dolce Aesthetics NY likely serve as an additional source of income. But what did she do professionally before she became a reality TV star?

According to InTouch Weekly , some 90 Day Fiancé shows pay more than others. The more popular the show, the higher the pay. As such, starring in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days can be less advantageous than 90 Day Fiancé.

As a star appearing on hit reality TV shows like 90 Day Fiancé: TOW Strikes Back!, 90 Day Bares All, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way , Ari reportedly gets paid somewhere between $500 and $1500 per episode.

Rumor has it that Ari used to work as a freelance writer and a boxing manager before joining the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise.

On LinkedIn, Ari only lists one job. She describes herself as a television personality at Sharp Entertainment, the production company behind 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and The Family Chantel. She introduces herself the same way in her Instagram bio.

A traveling fiend, Ari visited countries like Argentina and more before settling in Ethiopia. Renowned for her open-minded approach and experimental mentality, she tried her hands at various jobs before meeting her baby daddy, Bini.

According to Screen Rant, Ari and her first husband, Leandro Fosque, stayed together for around seven years. Their divorce was finalized in August 2019. After their split, Ari headed to Ethiopia to work for companies like Opanther Productions. At one point, she also landed a gig as a boxing manager looking after rising stars like Bini.

A multi-talented person, Ari also had a stint as a freelance writer. During her time in Princeton, N.J., she busied herself by helping out at her father's cardiology practice. Nowadays, she likely spends a large chunk of her time looking after Avi. With her move to Kenya, things might get even more complicated very soon.