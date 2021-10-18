After being open and honest about their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé, couple Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett have made a big impact on fans. Their storyline on the TLC show was all about Chantel lying to her family about her relationship. Eventually, she and Pedro came clean and her family struggled to come to terms with it.But fans loved their story so much Pedro and Chantel got their own spinoff called The Family Chantel. This way we got a closer look at their lives together. But one thing still has people curious: What does Pedro do for a living? He apparently has more sources of income than you may realize. This is what we know about his net worth and his employment status.What does Pedro from 'The Family Chantel' do for a living?Those who watched Chantel and Pedro on 90 Day Fiancé know that the couple met through his job at the time. He was a Spanish tutor and Chantel was introduced to him when she was trying to learn the language. ScreenRant reported in 2020 that Pedro was working at a warehouse as well as streaming on Twitch. On his Twitch channel, he plays games like Cyberpunk 2077.In his Instagram bio, Pedro says he's a Twitch Affiliate who wants to become a Twitch Partner. And he's got the gaming set up to prove it. In November 2020, he posted a picture of it featuring three monitors along with a keyboard, mousepad, and PC that lights up in a rainbow of colors.What is Pedro Jimeno's net worth?According to Twitch, Affiliates make a 5 percent revenue share of the purchases that come from their channels. Right now, Pedro has 4,400 followers; he could easily be making a few thousand dollars a month from streaming alone. And there's always the chance he's getting donations and other gifts from viewers.Pedro's Instagram is mostly selfies of himself and Chantel, so we don't know how much he works at that warehouse job or if he's still there. But his Twitch schedule for the week of Oct. 18 to 24, 2021, says he has four streams planned and they each last four hours. That's 16 hours of content per week if he does so on a regular basis.But at the end of the day, Pedro is still a star on The Family Chantel. Their salaries aren't public knowledge, but it's been said that stars on 90 Day Fiancé make around $1,000 per episode which equals about $15,000 per season — so this may provide a ballpark figure.\n\nThere have been two seasons of The Family Chantel so far, with the third season is airing now.Although we can't be exactly sure how much Pedro's net worth is considering all his sources of income, different outlets are saying he's worth anywhere from $100K to $1.5 million. \n\nYou can watch The Family Chantel on TLC on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST. You can also stream the show on Discovery Plus.