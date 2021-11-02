Winter Everett Is Embracing Her Reality TV Fame Outside of 'The Family Chantel'

Being part of a reality TV family is a full-time job in itself. And Winter Everett on The Family Chantel learns more about that every day. She became a celebrity of sorts overnight thanks to her sister Chantel Jimeno's time on 90 Day Fiancé and now, the family's spin-off has catapulted Chantel's family into the spotlight. But what is Winter's job outside of The Family Chantel?

Even though this isn't The Winter Show, you wouldn't know it by watching Season 3. There was once a time when Chantel's family was suspicious of her husband Pedro Jimeno's motives. Now, Chantel and the others have turned their pitchforks to Winter's longtime boyfriend, Jah. And viewers are more curious than ever about Chantel's little sis.

It's not totally clear if Winter has endorsement deals with clothing companies, but that seems to be the case. And if that's how Winter makes money other than The Family Chantel, it's not a bad gig. Most of Chantel's family seems to thrive under the reality TV spotlight. It looks like Winter has fully embraced it too.

Winter's Instagram also lends a clue as to what her job is. These days, she's a legit social media influencer, and her follower count increases daily. She chronicled her weight-loss journey on Instagram and now, Winter shares posts tagging various clothing brands.

Winter's private life on The Family Chantel is anything but. However, she might enjoy some of the spotlight the show has afforded her. She has a profile on Backstage.com that lists her credentials as a performer. And it seems she might have acting aspirations. Winter's Backstage profile says her skills include modeling, dancing, singing, voiceover acting, and writing character dialogues.

Are Winter and Jah engaged?

Winter and Jah aren't the stars of The Family Chantel, but they are part of the focus in Season 3. Chantel and Winter's parents are wary of the influence Jah might have on their daughter.

In one episode, Jah talks about his strict religion and says that Winter has shown an interest in converting for him, which her family isn't wild about. In another scene, Winter gets upset when Jah says he doesn't remember proposing to her in the past when that's how she remembers it, so things are all over the place with them.

Lawd, Winter stays making excuses for Jah…



I really want better for her and hope she doesn’t end up marrying him!#TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/LODAa3jbzt — Lisa Simpson (@lisa_toes) November 2, 2021

Now, fans are curious about where the couple stands. Judging by Instagram, there isn't a ring on Winter's finger. She also doesn't have any photos of herself with Jah. That could just be because she prefers to keep Instagram as a place for her inspirational posts. But it could also be because they've broken up.