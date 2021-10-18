Winter's Boyfriend Jah Says Shrimp Makes You 'Think Like a Bottomfeeder' on 'The Family Chantel'

We know that Jah and Winter met when she was 19 years old. Now that she is in her 20s, she's taken on the role of mom since he has a daughter. But thanks to Chantel and Karen Everett, Chantel and Winter's mom, we know more about Jah than he probably wanted to be public.

On an episode of The Family Chantel, Karen and Chantel go to the same private investigator that Karen used to find out more about Pedro. The investigation uncovers that Jah also has another child, a son, from a previous relationship that none of the Everetts knew anything about.

The lie is bad enough, but when Winter confronts him about it, he refuses to give her a straight answer and won't talk about it on camera. Winter was hurt by the news, but it looks like the couple is still together.