Winter's Boyfriend Jah Says Shrimp Makes You 'Think Like a Bottomfeeder' on 'The Family Chantel'By Kori Williams
Oct. 18 2021, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Ever since Pedro and Chantel Jimeno shared the origins of their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé, fans have fallen in love with them. And now that they have their own spinoff called The Family Chantel, we're getting an even more up close and personal look at their everyday lives.
Part of their story is how well everyone in the new family gets along (or rather doesn't get along). We get to see lives unfold, including that of Chantel's sister Winter Everett. A first look at Season 3 shows more of her relationship with her boyfriend, Jah. But who is he? If the trailer is any indication, he might not be getting along too well with the Everett family.
Who is Winter Everett's boyfriend, Jah?
We know that Jah and Winter met when she was 19 years old. Now that she is in her 20s, she's taken on the role of mom since he has a daughter. But thanks to Chantel and Karen Everett, Chantel and Winter's mom, we know more about Jah than he probably wanted to be public.
On an episode of The Family Chantel, Karen and Chantel go to the same private investigator that Karen used to find out more about Pedro. The investigation uncovers that Jah also has another child, a son, from a previous relationship that none of the Everetts knew anything about.
The lie is bad enough, but when Winter confronts him about it, he refuses to give her a straight answer and won't talk about it on camera. Winter was hurt by the news, but it looks like the couple is still together.
Jah has Winter on a religious-based diet.
In the first look for Season 3 of The Family Chantel, we see that Jah and Karen get into a heated exchange. "We follow a biblical diet," Jah says talking about himself and Winter while the family is out at dinner. He doesn't explain what his religious beliefs are here, but he makes a comment about why they don't eat things like shrimp.
After Chantel comments that she doesn't believe God sends anyone to hell for eating shrimp, the camera cuts to Jah who says, "You eat a bottomfeeder, you think like a bottomfeeder." It looks like Karen didn't like that. "Who are you saying thinks like a bottomfeeder?" she asks him. The trailer then cuts to Jah and Winter in a confessional where he says that going on a trip with the family was a "mistake."
This diet can be especially concerning to those who know that Winter has had issues with her weight. In a clip TLC posted on YouTube, Winter says in a confessional that she was always compared to Chantel. She said it "damaged her self-esteem" and possibly their relationship as sisters. Now that they have grown up into different people, they seem to have grown apart.
You can watch The Family Chantel on Mondays on TLC at 8 p.m. EST and on Discovery Plus.