Winter Everett From 'The Family Chantel' Struggles When Compared to Her Sister

There have been so many couples who have risen to fame after appearing on TLC's show 90 Day Fiancé . The show has had so many spin-offs, including one that follows the family dynamics between Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. The Family Chantel focuses on their extended family and for Chantel's sister, Winter Everett, weight loss will be a focus during the current season. Here's what we know.

For Winter Everett, weight loss has been a storyline for her on the show.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were introduced to Chantel Jimeno and her husband Pedro and it didn't take long for fans to be invested in their storyline. There was always a lot of drama between the married couple, and, to level up the interest, there was so much drama between their extended family members, too.

Given the popularity of both their families, TLC opted to launch a spin-off featuring the Jimeno and Everett families called The Family Chantel. Now in its second season, it follows the couple as the main focus, but there are also storylines that follow Chantel's mom, dad, brothers, and sister, and Pedro's mom and sister as well.

Source: TLC

One of the breakout stars of the show has been Winter Everett, Chantel's younger sister. Fans love her for never shying away from talking about tough subjects. Even on camera as the show follows their life, she's touched on topics such as living in the shadow of a famous sister and battling with her feelings centered around her weight.

Looking at the two sisters, they look very different from each other. And, according to Winter, this has been a sore spot for her growing up. During the Nov. 2, 2020 episode of Season 2, Winter spoke about her sister in a confessional talking about growing up in the shadow of Chantel.

“Why can’t we love each other being different?” Winter said during an argument with her sister. “I was always compared to my sister and I used to wear a whole lot of makeup. I hated my curly hair and I did a lot of things to make myself look different because I’m not her,” Winter said about growing up with her sister. She said that being "consistently compared" to Chantel damaged their relationship, and it's been a challenge to get it back. “It hurt and it was damaging. It really did. It damaged my self-esteem.”

During The Family Chantel Season 2 episode 3, Winter explained in a confessional scene that weight loss is something she's thought a lot about. "I have tried to diet before, but it never worked." During the interview, she spoke about how different she and her sister look, even though they did many of the same activities.

Winter explained, "Like, me and my sister lived the same life. We run, we're on the cheerleading team, we eat healthy, so it just didn't make sense to me."

According to InTouch, in July 2020, Winter posted photos to her Instagram account updating fans on her weight loss journey. The publication said that she revealed a 50-pound weight loss in several photos, which have since been removed from her Instagram account.

“The picture on the left was taken a few years ago,” she wrote, according to the publication. “Back then I was around 330 pounds. That was the heaviest I had ever weighed. So many unfortunate situations surrounded me and my focus was directed outwards. During that time, my health was definitely not a priority.”

