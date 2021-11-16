Winter Everett's New Religious Beliefs Cause Some Confusion on 'The Family Chantel'By Toni Sutton
Nov. 16 2021, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
The TLC reality series The Family Chantel stars 90 Day Fiancé alumni and married couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. For three seasons now, the TLC spinoff has given fans a closer look at their intense family dynamics as the pair and their family members navigate an intercultural marriage. But now Winter Everett, Chantel's youngest sister, is the latest family member to have her relationship in the hot seat, with her boyfriend Jah.
Winter has been dating Jah since she was 19 years old, and in the six-year relationship, the couple have weathered various ups and downs. A lot of their issues have been documented throughout the three seasons of the show. In Season 1, Winter discovered with the help of her sister that Jah was keeping a huge secret from her. He was hiding the fact that he had a son for the entirety of their relationship. Despite this, Winter has been helping Jah raise his daughter.
Through Season 3, The Family Chantel has been shedding more light on Winter's life. She has been working hard on both her body images issues and her relationship. In the midst of all of this, fans also learned that Winter is no longer a practicing Christian. Keep reading to find out what new religion she is now following.
What new religion is Winter Everett following on 'The Family Chantel'?
Winter is determined more than ever to make her long-term relationship with Jah work and even decided to start following a new religion. Despite her family's skepticism, Winter has now converted to her boyfriend's newfound Nazarene faith. So what exactly is her new religion? According to Centralchurchonline.com, the Church of Nazarene has a mission to "to make Christlike disciples in the nation" and "spread the message of scriptural holiness."
Per Christianity.com, the religion encourages total abstinence from cigarettes, alcohol, and other kinds of intoxicants.
Those who follow the Nazarene faith may also not celebrate Christmas. Winter told her family that she no longer celebrates the holiday. That could be part of the religion or just part of Jah's way of life. In Episode 4, Winter's new religion is brought up when the family heads to South Carolina to find out more about their heritage.
Winter brings Jah on the trip, thinking that it would be good for everyone to get to know him better, but it totally backfires. While eating at a restaurant, Chantel tells the waiter that Winter eats kosher food, but Jah interjects and states that their religious food restrictions are, in fact, not kosher, although foods like shellfish and pork are banned. Jah tells them that he and Winter follow a "biblical diet."
At the restaurant, Chantel makes a comment about how she doesn't think God would send her to hell for eating shrimp, to which her mother, Karen Everett, agreed. Jah throws a dig at both of them, saying that people who ate "bottom feeders" like shrimp start thinking like them. That doesn't go over well at all. Chantel is worried about Winter following a religion that she doesn't fully understand. She had her mother are not happy with Winter's new religion or with Jah for getting her to conform.
The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.