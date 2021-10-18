'The Family Chantel' Season 3 Trailer Reveals That Pedro May Have Cheated on Chantel

'The Family Chantel' Season 3 Trailer Reveals That Pedro May Have Cheated on ChantelBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 18 2021, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Ever since Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show have been intrigued by their relationship. For starters, their whirlwind romance and the ongoing drama between their families add complicated layers to their marriage. So, it’s no surprise that the pair were awarded with their own spin-off series, The Family Chantel.
The Family Chantel Season 3 is currently in full swing, and fans are learning even more about the couple. From the Jimenos' disapproval of Nicole and Alejandro’s relationship to the Pedro cheating rumors, viewers have a lot to digest with Season 3. That said, fans have one question in mind: Are Chantel and Pedro still together? Here’s the 4-1-1.
It appears that Chantel and Pedro's marriage is still going strong.
Chantel and Pedro have had a rough ride after introducing their families to each other, and it looks like the drama has heightened in Season 3. In the trailer for The Family Chantel Season 3, it was revealed that Pedro may have cheated on Chantel with her friend, Coraima.
In the trailer, Pedro gets into a scuffle with Alejandro, his sister Nicole’s boyfriend. Since Nicole is upset about the fight, she takes it upon herself to reveal to Chantel that Pedro cheated on her.
“Hi b--hes,” Nicole says to Chantel, Pedro, Chantel’s mother, and her sister Winter. “Pedro had sex with Coraima."
As Nicole walks away from the group, she returns to tell Chantel’s mother to “go to hell” and throws a bottle after her as Pedro and security attempts to restrain her. Messy!
Keep in mind, Chantel reveals in a confessional prior to the incident that she’s aware that “Nicole wants revenge for Pedro fighting Alejandro.” So, it’s safe to say that Chantel and her family may not jump to believe the cheating accusations.
Not to mention, Chantel has since shared a slideshow post on Instagram of her and Pedro appearing on 90 Days Bares All. So, it’s safe to assume that they’re still together.
Social media users have called out Pedro and the rest of ‘The Family Chantel’ cast for faking the drama.
As the cheating rumors continue to circulate on social media, fans are starting to believe that the rumors are simply for entertainment purposes. Pedro shared a post on Instagram of an article screenshot that discusses the cheating rumors and fans lost it.
Social media users quickly accused Pedro of sharing the post for clout and called him out for being devious. “Tell me this is fake without telling me this is fake,” one fan commented.
“Sorry, this show is the worst. The forced fake storyline is so obvious. It’s like watching actors who can’t act,” another user commented.
Since Pedro has yet to clap back at the claims of a fake storyline, social media users are even more convinced that the cheating rumors are simply a ploy to boost viewership.
Only time will tell if Pedro’s antics on social media are simply a method to elevate his celebrity, but it’ll be interesting to see just how his relationship with Chantel pans out.
The Family Chantel airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.