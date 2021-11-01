River Finally Introduces His Girlfriend to His Family on 'The Family Chantel'

According to her Instagram bio , Megan is a model and singer. Originally from Kentucky, she released her first single called "Rodeo" in October 2021 under the stage name Cammy. She's been featured in music videos and has plans to release more music and merch soon.

But aside from her modeling, music, and promotion for the latest season of The Family Chantel, Megan doesn't post much about her personal life. You'll just have to keep watching The Family Chantel to see if we learn more about her and her relationship with River.

River's song "Kentucky Vibes" seems to be about Megan. In the song, he talks about things she likes, their relationship together, and how he feels about her. But there's no telling which path their relationship is headed down.

You can watch The Family Chantel on TLC on Mondays and Fridays and on Discovery Plus.