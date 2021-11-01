River Finally Introduces His Girlfriend to His Family on 'The Family Chantel'By Kori Williams
Nov. 1 2021, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
The reality show 90 Day Fiancé brought the relationship between Pedro Jimeno and his wife Chantel Everett to our TV screens. But now that the family is in the third season of their spin-off, The Family Chantel, we're getting to know both of their families better than ever before. Chantel has a sister named Winter, who's in a relationship with its own drama. But it turns out, their brother may also have his own issues to deal with.
In the third season of The Family Chantel, we begin to learn more about Chantel's brother River and his girlfriend Megan. At first, he didn't want his mom to know anything about her. But who is she and how long have they been together? Here's what we know.
River Everett didn't tell his family about his girlfriend Megan.
It's not clear how long River has been dating Megan but that's probably because he's keeping his relationship private. In a clip from Season 3 of The Family Chantel, his mother Karen confronts him about possibly having a girlfriend. She asks him if there's someone special in his life, and he tells her it's none of her business.
Karen responds by saying that she knows how her kids are and that eventually, it would become "all of [her] business." Right after that, it cuts to a brief scene of River and Megan kissing outside presumably before he walks into his house. Then, he finally admits to his mom that he's been seeing Megan in their show's third season.
It looks like River made his relationship with Megan Instagram official in October 2021, but the post has since been deleted. According to Screen Rant, it featured a slideshow of pictures of them together with one of his songs playing. Lyrics from that same song were in the caption and Megan commented saying, "Thank you, babe. This is so sweet and thoughtful." It's not clear why the post was taken down.
Who is Megan?
According to her Instagram bio, Megan is a model and singer. Originally from Kentucky, she released her first single called "Rodeo" in October 2021 under the stage name Cammy. She's been featured in music videos and has plans to release more music and merch soon.
But aside from her modeling, music, and promotion for the latest season of The Family Chantel, Megan doesn't post much about her personal life. You'll just have to keep watching The Family Chantel to see if we learn more about her and her relationship with River.
River's song "Kentucky Vibes" seems to be about Megan. In the song, he talks about things she likes, their relationship together, and how he feels about her. But there's no telling which path their relationship is headed down.
You can watch The Family Chantel on TLC on Mondays and Fridays and on Discovery Plus.