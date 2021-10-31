'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Think That Ariela Weinberg Had Plastic Surgery — What's the Truth?

Ariela Weinberg joined the 90 Day Fiancé franchise alongside her partner, Biniyam Shibre , in 2021. Her appearance recently became the subject of new rumors, with many fans wondering if she had plastic surgery. So, what's the truth? Did she go under the knife?

A star appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way recently surprised fans with a new look.

Some '90 Day Fiancé' fans are convinced that Ariela Weinberg had plastic surgery.

Ari made her debut in the Season 1 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: TOW Strikes Back!. While her trademark brunette locks and makeup have remained the same for the most part, some of her features seem to have changed quite a lot. So, did she have plastic surgery?

Article continues below advertisement

"Your surgery looks fantastic," a fan commented under an Instagram post she shared on Sept. 15, 2021. Ari headed straight to the comment section to offer some clarifications.

"It's not surgery but thanks," she wrote before explaining that she has had a round of Botox, among other, less drastic cosmetical procedures. Ari likely has a sponsorship deal with Dolce Aesthetics NY, a New York-based medical spa led by Jennifer Dilandro. They were the ones to help her achieve her dream looks, she revealed in a comment. As Ari clarified, she didn't have fillers. It's perhaps safe to conclude that she is yet to develop the zeal for plastic surgery Angela Deem seems to have.

Article continues below advertisement

As a recent Instagram post suggests, Ari received a Juvederm lip injection to further accentuate her luscious pout, among other procedures. In a post shared on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, Ari shared further details about why she saw that it was time to consult a professional. As she wrote, she has been unable to stop grinding her teeth— likely the symptom of the Temporomandibular disorder she previously talked about — which was greatly improved by the procedure.

Article continues below advertisement

"Happy Halloween Week! Thanks to @dolceaestheticsny for helping me to love my lips! She also helped me to stop grinding my teeth using botox in my masseter muscles. If you grind or clench, I highly recommend it!" Ari wrote in the caption.