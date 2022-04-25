In addition to debating over their living arrangements, Jibri and Miona’s wedding has been a significant part of their storyline. During one clip, the makeup artist tells her fiancé she doesn’t want to get married in South Dakota as he suggested.

Despite Jibri and Miona discussing their nuptials, the wedding is reportedly strictly for their loved ones, as they’re already married. Prior to starring in 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri sat down for an interview with Serbia’s news website, the Telegraf.