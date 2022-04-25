Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé kicked off with a drama-packed episode on Sunday, April 17, 2022, providing an update on the relationship of 90 Day Fiancé veterans, like Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, and introducing newcomers, such as Jibri and Miona Bell.

South Dakota–born Jibri and Serbian makeup artist Miona have already caused a stir, despite their short time on 90 Day Fiancé.