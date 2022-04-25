Logo
Black Serbs
Jibri '90 Day Fiancé' Band: What to Know About Jibri's Group

Apr. 25 2022

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé kicked off with a drama-packed episode on Sunday, April 17, 2022, providing an update on the relationship of 90 Day Fiancé veterans, like Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, and introducing newcomers, such as Jibri and Miona Bell.

South Dakota–born Jibri and Serbian makeup artist Miona have already caused a stir, despite their short time on 90 Day Fiancé.

Jibri met Miona Bell while touring Serbia with his band.

Jibri (aka David Jibri Ritcherson-Bell) is a solo musician and the co-founder of Black Serbs, a futuristic band that blends hip hop, punk rock, and house elements. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Jibri started the band with a high school friend, Daveed Dacho. Jibri, Daveed, and a few others, including Damn Brandi, Space Ca$h, and Nick Visuals, seem to be the core members of the band. They have 21,500 followers on Instagram and 70,700 subscribers on YouTube.

Black Serbs has performed at popular events like Serbia's Exit and Dev9t festivals. The band released their debut album, "Space Punk," in 2019. Their most popular YouTube videos include "Billion Dollar Baby," "Elevate Your Love," and "Keep That Tempo," the latter of which was released on April 17, 2022.

Several fans discovered Black Serbs through 90 Day Fiancé. "I ain't mad at Jibri using @90DayFiance to blow up his band Black Serbs #90DayFiance," tweeted @OhHeyJeannette.

"I’m about to go stream Black Serbs on Spotify because I’m a little concerned about Jibri’s finances #90DayFiance," tweeted @itsaslowburn90.

Jibri and Miona Bell recently sparked marriage rumors.

According to 90 Day Fiancé fans, Jibri and Miona might have tied the knot a while ago. Viewers point to a 2020 interview with Telegraf to back the rumors. In the piece, Miona is introduced as Jibri's wife; but Jibri claims they haven't tied the knot.

"In Serbian, I always say 'zena,' which they interpreted in the interview as wife, but I was saying girlfriend," Jibri clarified on social media, according to a screenshot posted on Reddit.

It's hard to know who to believe. Jibri and Miona haven't shared any details about a wedding, but they do share the same last name.

Jibri and Miona started dating after first meeting at a Black Serbs concert. They got engaged in Thailand in 2019. Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé captures their experience of living with Jibri's parents, per Screen Rant.

Jibri decided to move back to South Dakota to save money. The decision immediately sparked conflict between him and Miona, who would have preferred to move to Los Angeles to start a new life in the U.S.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

