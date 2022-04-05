This '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Is Expecting Baby Number Two! When Are They Due?

On Thursday, March 31, Elizabeth took to Instagram to reveal that she's currently in her second trimester. In the photo, which was taken at the Grand Canyon, Elizabeth’s baby bump is in full effect. "Growing Baby Castravet! 13 weeks and counting," she captioned the pic.

“Feeling super exhausted but I think I’m finally out of the nausea stage,” she added.

While neither Elizabeth nor Andrei announced a due date, a normal pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks, so Elizabeth and Andrei will likely welcome their bundle of joy sometime in October.