Apr. 26 2022, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
Part of the reason we love 90 Day Fiancé is all the different dynamics that come with these relationships. Marrying someone from another country is a big deal all on its own. But then bring a camera crew along to document your rush to the altar, and you've got all the makings of a TLC show.
In Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, we meet Kara Bass from Charlottesville, Va. While in the Dominican Republic for work, she met her future fiancé Guillermo Rojer, who is from Venezuela. On the show, we see that their age difference becomes a topic more than once. So how old is she and how big is the age gap in their relationship? He's making it clear that he doesn't like her comments about his age at all.
How old is Kara from '90 Day Fiancé'?
Kara is 29 years old and Guillermo is 23, but the two met when he was 21. Even though the age gap is only six years, Kara consistently made comments about it in the episode that premiered on April 24, 2022. She called herself a "cougar" and him a "beautiful young boy."
In the episode, Kara flew to the Dominican Republic to take Guillermo back with her to Virginia. But his brother Christopher wasn't in love with the idea. Moving to a new country can be rough on anyone, and Christopher was nervous about Guillermo making such a huge decision at a young age. He even called him a "kid."
Unfortunately, Kara didn't have the best response to Christopher's concerns. She called herself a "proud sugar momma." What's worse is that when Guillermo said he didn't like basically being called a "sugar baby," Kara basically brushed off his concerns, saying that she was just joking.
"It's just a joke because all of my friends have husbands that are older and they say, like, Kara likes boys," Kara said. "She wants a toddler. Cradle robber. Because it's funny." But, no. Guillermo didn't find it funny at all.
"Calling me a toddler, or like a little kid, it's so ridiculous. It pisses me off," Guillermo said in a confessional. "I totally get when my brother is teasing me, but my fiancée should be respecting me."
Guillermo continued, saying that he understands he will need to lean on Kara when he first moves to the States. It will be a new country that he has to get accustomed to. Plus, fans of the show know he won't be able to work at first. "But the most important thing that I need from her is respect and to treat me as a man," he said.
Luckily, Kara also acknowledges that Guillermo is making a big change to be with her and continue their relationship. Hopefully, she can learn to respect him the way he likes as the season goes on.
You can watch new episodes of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST and on Discovery Plus.