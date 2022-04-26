"It's just a joke because all of my friends have husbands that are older and they say, like, Kara likes boys," Kara said. "She wants a toddler. Cradle robber. Because it's funny." But, no. Guillermo didn't find it funny at all.

"Calling me a toddler, or like a little kid, it's so ridiculous. It pisses me off," Guillermo said in a confessional. "I totally get when my brother is teasing me, but my fiancée should be respecting me."