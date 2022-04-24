Bilal and Shahidah were married for 10 years, and they have two kids together: daughter Zaynah, 16, and son Yusuf, 13. And though their marriage didn’t work out, Bilal and Shahidah have stayed close. In fact, Bilal is even helping Shahidah find a house!

“Bilal is my ex-husband and my real estate agent. I really only trust him,” she said on the show. “We’re still maintaining a great relationship, and we’re still friends. I think we’re better friends now than we were when we were married!”