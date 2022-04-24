Bilal’s Ex-Wife: ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 Viewers Appreciate ShahidahBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 24 2022, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
As 90 Day Fiancé airs Season 9, TLC viewers aren’t just getting to know Bilal Hazziez and fiancée Shaeeda Sween; they’re also getting to know Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah. And so far, they’re liking what they’re seeing!
Bilal and Shahidah were married for 10 years, and they have two kids together: daughter Zaynah, 16, and son Yusuf, 13. And though their marriage didn’t work out, Bilal and Shahidah have stayed close. In fact, Bilal is even helping Shahidah find a house!
“Bilal is my ex-husband and my real estate agent. I really only trust him,” she said on the show. “We’re still maintaining a great relationship, and we’re still friends. I think we’re better friends now than we were when we were married!”
Bilal and Shahidah divorced seven years prior.
On the show, Bilal told viewers about his split from Shahidah. “When we went through our divorce seven years ago, it was a very rough time,” he said.
From how he recounted the breakup, it sounds like Shahidah was the one who wanted a divorce. “No matter how much you love somebody and how much you want things to work, nothing can prevent a person from waking up one morning and saying, ‘I’m not in love with you,’” Bilal told viewers. “I felt like I was a failure. You know, I failed my children.”
Shahidah wanted Bilal to get a prenup to protect their kids’ assets.
As Bilal showed Shahidah a house in 90 Day Fiancé’s Season 9 premiere, Shahidah expressed concerns that Shaeeda might be interested in Bilal for his money. “Brother, I know you be on Facebook, flexing and all that. … Does she really love you for you?” she said. “Because, you know, we know you got your money, we know you drive a little Mercedes. What I’m saying is, women can be blinded by the light, the glitz, and the glamour of what she thinks you have.”
But Bilal told his ex that he has hidden evidence of his wealth and success during his video chats with Shaeeda. Even so, Shahidah encouraged Bilal to get a prenup.
“I don’t know if she’s using him for money — I’ve never sat down and had a conversation with her — but I stand for my kids and just for their protection,” Shahidah told viewers. “And so, in the end, I just hope that he puts his paperwork in to protect his assets as well as the kids’, too.”
Fans are giving big props to Shahidah.
After last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé aired, fans raved over Shahidah on Reddit, with one sharing an “appreciation post” for her.
“I am so here for this!” another fan wrote. “She seems like she truly wants to see Bilal succeed in his relationship. I love when divorced couples have these genuine friendships and care for each other.”
A third person said Shahidah is “the current leader in the Best Supporter – Extended Family category,” while a fourth person said Bilal’s ex is “pretty awesome!”
90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.