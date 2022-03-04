TikToker Catches Realtor Showing Her Home Even Though It Isn’t for Sale

In fact, in some areas, real estate agents were running out of homes to show due to the increased demand for domiciles across the United States, which created some interesting opportunities for folks to make some big bucks on selling homes they maybe weren't even planning to put on the market. And if you're trying to strike while the iron is hot as a realtor, maybe you even went out of your way to ask folks if they had any intention of offloading their property in the hopes of making some $$$.