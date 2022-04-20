There has been a lot of drama going on between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith lately. In 2020, when she discussed her previous "entanglement" with August Alsina in front of the world, it led a lot of people to believe that Will felt slightly emasculated by the whole thing.

Rumors of Will's alleged 2013 affair with Margot Robbie while he was filming the movie Focus also bubbled back up to the surface. (Margot previously denied the rumors, but Will never commented on them.)